CM Siddaramaiah is not obsessed with Ambedkar, but with power: K'taka BJP

Bengaluru, Dec 20 (IANS) Karnataka's Opposition leader and senior BJP leader R. Ashoka has criticised Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and said that the latter is obsessed with staying in power in the state instead of B.R. Ambedkar.

"It is a harmful obsession where he clings to power even if it means self-deception," Ashoka added.

In his press statement following the conclusion of the Winter session on Thursday, the BJP leader said, "The whole country knows how the Congress betrayed B.R. Ambedkar. CM Siddaramaiah knows it too. If CM Siddaramaiah has even a bit of conscience, he should first leave the Congress party and then speak about Ambedkar."

"In 1920, when the Simon Commission arrived, Ambedkar met them and demanded voting rights for Dalits. Congress leaders intervened and opposed granting Dalits the right to vote, claiming that Dalits lacked awareness. The Congress party was against giving Dalits voting rights and reservations. Siddaramaiah, being part of the Congress, has no moral right to speak about Ambedkar," Ashoka said while targeting the Congress-led state government.

"Ambedkar himself said that joining Congress was like committing suicide. Yet, for the sake of power, CM Siddaramaiah joined the same Congress party. If he wants to speak about Ambedkar, he should resign from Congress first. Siddaramaiah, who has sold himself to Congress for power and betrayed his own principles, has no lessons to give to the BJP," he added.

"Ambedkar gave us the Constitution to ensure the government is accountable to the people. However, the Congress government, despite taking an oath on the Constitution, evades accountability and responsibility in the Belagavi winter session. This is a disgrace to Ambedkar and the Constitution," Ashoka opined.

The BJP leader also said, "Ambedkar once said, 'I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress its women have achieved.' But the Congress government, while pretending to honour Ambedkar by displaying his photos, is, on the other hand, giving poor quality medicines and killing women. This is shameful."

"The Congress government has turned the Belagavi session into an exercise in futility. The government has not provided answers to any serious issues raised. The problems of North Karnataka, the deaths of mothers and newborns in government hospitals, were not addressed. Not just BJP and JD (S) MLAs, even Congress MLAs expressed dissatisfaction over the government's neglect of North Karnataka," Ashoka said.

The Congress government should not just make promises but fulfill them, he demanded.

