CM Mohan Yadav to transfer 25th installment of Ladli Behna Yojana on June 16

Bhopal, June 14 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will transfer Rs 1,551.44 crore as the 25th installment of the Ladli Behna Yojana to the accounts of 1.27 crore beneficiaries during an event in Jabalpur on Monday (June 16).

Under the scheme, each eligible woman receives Rs 1,250 per month directly into their bank accounts.

The popular scheme was introduced during the tenure of former chief minister and current Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan ahead of the Assembly elections in 2023.

Recently, while addressing an event in Sehore in the presence of Shivraj Chouhan, who is now Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister, Mohan Yadav had announced that the Madhya Pradesh government is considering increasing the monthly installment of Ladli Behna Yojana up to Rs 3,000.

Apart from fund transfer the schemes mentioned above, Chief Minister will also transfer Rs 150 crore as ex-gratia assistance to 6,821 under privilged families during the Jabalpur programme.

Moreover, he will also transfer Rs 39.14 crore to over 27 lakh beneficiaries for LPG cylinder refilling.

Sambal Yojana, which is another popular scheme in Madhya Pradesh to support labourers, the government provides one-time financial assistance every year.

Under the scheme, Rs 2 lakh is given for permanent disability, and Rs 1 lakh for partial permanent disability. Further, Rs. 5,000 is granted for funeral expenses.

Additionally, women workers receive Rs 16,000 as maternity assistance.

Apart from one-time financial assistance, the government also bears the full tuition fees for workers’ children pursuing higher education.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister will also transfer Rs 341 crore to the accounts of 56.68 lakh beneficiaries under the Social Security Pension Scheme.

On this occasion, he will also inaugurate and perform bhoomi-pujan for various development projects in Jabalpur.

The event, which will be held in Bargi, Jabalpur district, will be attended by several other ministers, including Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Prahlad Singh Patel.

