CM Mohan Majhi-led Odisha Cabinet approves several key proposals

Bhubaneswar, June 6 (IANS) The Odisha Cabinet on Friday approved several key proposals including the introduction of a new scheme - "Mukhyamantri Sahari Bikash Yojana (MSBY)" aiming to improve urban infrastructure in the state.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the state Cabinet held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi here on Friday.

The government has planned to spend a total of Rs 6,000 crore in five financial years from 2025-26 to 2029-30 for implementation of the scheme.

A sum of Rs 1,100 crore has been allocated in this year’s annual budget for implementation of the scheme during the current financial year 2025-26.

The money will be spent for the development of general and revenue generating infrastructure such as Kalyan Mandaps, Multi-Purpose halls, town hall, crematorium, community centres, market complex, roads and drains, parks, multi-utility commercial complexes, Vending Zones, Fish and Weekly Markets, Neighbourhood Marketplaces, Parking places, Mini cold storage, EV charging stations and development of micro tourism facilities.

This apart, Minipark, Open air gyms, Child play stations, Walking tracks. Playgrounds, Open space developments, Afforestation activities, Development of Bhogamandaps & Bhagabat Tungis and Rainwater harvesting structures, river water front and water bodies, Kanjiahudas/Goshalas and Pet care centres will also be developed under the MSBY scheme.

The state government aims to implement 50,000 urban infrastructure projects over five years, generating wage employment for 5 lakh skilled and unskilled workers during this time. Over 5,000 afforestation projects will be created to protect environment and to counter climate change.

In another key decision, the state cabinet has given the green light to the 'Development of Biotechnology' scheme, which seeks to strengthen collaboration between industry, academic institutions, and research bodies to unlock the potential of biotechnology in diverse fields such as agriculture, medicine, industry, and environmental protection.

“With the Odisha Biotechnology Policy 2024 in place, the scheme will provide incentives to develop advanced infrastructure for product and service development, positioning Odisha to become a knowledge-driven bio-economy and contribute significantly to the State's overall economic growth,” said the state government in an official press note.

As per the official statement, this is an umbrella scheme comprising of 17 sub-schemes/ programs, with the objectives to promote higher education, research and infrastructure development in the most promising areas of Biotechnology, develop and strengthen supportive and vibrant ecosystem for 5ls -- Innovation, Incubation, Investment, Income, and Impact to build enterprises and industries, promote product/ process development, commercialization and IP monetization and leverage breakthrough biotechnology innovations/ knowledge for socio economic development of the state.

“The scheme, 'Development of Biotechnology' will be implemented for five years, starting from the financial year 2025-26 to 2029-30 with an estimated cost of Rs 1,113.50 crore,” added the official statement.

