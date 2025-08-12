CM Majhi launches 'OMBRIC' to boost Odisha's marine biotechnology and blue economy

Bhubaneswar, Aug 12 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, on Tuesday, launched the Odisha Marine Biotechnology Research and Innovation Corridor (OMBRIC), an ambitious initiative by the state's Science and Technology Department aimed at transforming and positioning Odisha as a global leader in marine biotechnology and Blue Economy development in the coming years.

As per an official statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office, the initiative launched by CM Majhi has the potential to contribute immensely to the field of environment protection, science-based tourism, investment and employment, and livelihood support to local population in coastal areas.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for R&D collaboration was also signed between the Odisha Science and Technology Department and the National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT), Ministry of Earth Sciences at Lok Seva Bhawan here.

Besides, six higher education institutions in Odisha also signed MoUs with Odisha government to provide R&D support for the initiative.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Majhi said, "This unique platform will become a beacon of hope for the scientific community and innovation, not only for Odisha, but for the entire nation and the world. It can transform our blue economy and contribute significantly to nation's economic growth."

The Chief Minister also added that at a time when the world is looking towards the oceans for solutions to some of our most pressing challenges, from sustainable food systems to climate resilience, Odisha is taking a bold and visionary step forward.

"Aligning with the vision of Viksit Odisha 2036 & Viksit India 2047, OMBRIC is designed not just as a research programme, but as a platform where young entrepreneurs of Odisha can build marine biotech startups grounded in local resources and global standards," he said.

He also added that OMBRIC connects the lab to the land, and research to real-world impact.

From gene discovery to bioactive molecules, from bioremediation to nutraceuticals, this initiative covers the entire pipeline of marine biotechnology innovation, culminating in job creation, environmental sustainability, and economic growth, the Chief Minister said.

"Odisha is no longer just a coastal state. Odisha now seeks to be a coastal innovator. We are not just blessed by nature; we are investing in nature-based solutions. We are harnessing our biodiversity not by exploiting it, but by preserving, understanding, and responsibly utilising it," CM Majhi added.

The Odisha Science and Technology Department, recognising the immense potential of the 574-km-long coastline packed with unexplored rich marine bioresources, has conceptualised OMBRIC as a pioneering initiative to turn Odisha as a leader in blue economy and marine biotechnology sector.

To ensure targeted and high-impact execution, six premier institutions in Odisha have been selected as hubs of OMBRIC based on their scientific expertise and regional relevance.

These institutions will lead various components of OMBRIC with specific objectives aligned with their areas of expertise and need of the state.

The IIT Bhubaneswar has been roped in for the comprehensive mapping and monitoring of Odisha's coastal marine bioresources using satellite images, GIS, remote sensing, drone survey etc. and assessment of coastal ecosystem health and capacity building.

Similarly, Odisha government has signed an MoU with the NIT Rourkela as a hub for cultivation of unculturable marine microorganisms and extraction of novel bioactive compounds (enzymes, pigments, antibiotics, etc.) with pharmaceutical and industrial applications.

Similarly, the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Berhampur, Institute of Life Sciences, Bhubaneswar, the Berhampur University and Fakir Mohan University have been roped in for various research and development-related work on marine biotechnology.

