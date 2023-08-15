CM Gehlot asks PM Modi to implement social security schemes across the nation

Jaipur, Aug 15 (IANS) On the occasion of the 77th Independence Day, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to implement the social security schemes throughout the nation.

Gehlot hoisted the Tricolour for the 15th time here. While enumerating the schemes and achievements of his government, the Chief Minister said, "Our schemes are being discussed across the country.

"We have given one by one schemes for public welfare. Minimum Income Scheme Guarantee Act has been implemented for social security. PM Narendra Modi should implement the Social Security Act across the country."

The Chief Minister said, "We are also paying attention to women's safety. Those who molest women and girls will not get government jobs. For this we are going to make provisions in the law. Just like the photographs of history-sheeters are posted in the police stations, in the same way, records will be kept of those who molest women."

Gehlot said, "The government jobs are being given to the children of those who died during the Covid pandemic. We have paid special attention to social security. Insurance up to Rs 25 lakh is available in Chiranjeevi Yojana. We have given compensation up to Rs 40,000 per cow that died because of Lumpi. The people of the state trusted me and entrusted me with the responsibility of CM, I feel that responsibility. Today the Rajasthan model is being praised all over the world."

Making announcements for the state, Gehlot said, "The Ramgarh Dam will be filled under the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) while being connected with the Isarda Dam. Rs 1,250 crore will be spent on it which will enable drinking water supply for Aandhi, Jamwaramgarh, Amer, Chaksu, Govindgarh, Shahpura, Viratnagar, Paota, Kotputli blocks of Jaipur district and Thanagaji and Bansur blocks of Alwar district. 53 dams in Dausa, Sawai Madhopur, Karauli, Bharatpur and Alwar districts will be filled by connecting them with ERCP. This will increase the project cost of ERCP by Rs 1,665 crore and will benefit 11 lakh farmers in 13 Assembly constituencies.

"The current Chiranjeevi Jeevan Rakshak Yojana is going on in the state, through which Rs 5,000 and a citation are given to the people injured in road accidents who take them to the hospital at the right time. Now in this scheme, the honorarium has been increased to Rs 10,000.

"With the aim of women empowerment and reducing the digital divide in the state, under the Indira Gandhi Smartphone Yojana, 40 lakh girls and women are being given smartphones in the first phase.

"In the next phase of this scheme, according to the budget announcement, about one crore more women will be given smartphones," said the CM.

"All the policemen from the level of constable to the Director General of Police will be given a special 'Rajasthan Police Panchsati Medal' to mark the completion of 75 years of formation of Rajasthan Police. Now the promotion from the post of constable to police inspector in the police department will also be done through a time bound process," said Gehlot.

