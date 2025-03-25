CM Fadnavis vows to create prosperous Maharashtra, end Naxalism

Mumbai, March 25 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Tuesday that a slew of major policy announcements, including making the state free from Maoist activities, and strict action will be taken against Bangladeshi infiltrators.

In his reply to a debate on last week's Motion moved by the opposition parties in the Assembly, the Chief Minister said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has set a goal of making the country free from Naxalism (Maoism) by March 2026.

Accordingly, the state government in Maharashtra is also making every effort to eradicate Naxalism (Maoism), Fadnavis added.

"In the year 2024, 28 Maoists have been killed and 19 Maoists have surrendered. These include eight big Maoist leaders. The fight against Naxalism (Maoism) is at a critical stage and that is why industries are being established in Gadchiroli."

He said that strict action is being taken against Bangladeshi infiltrators and 1,290 Bangladeshi infiltrators have been arrested in the year 2024.

As many as 539 Bangladeshi infiltrators have been arrested in the last 45 days of 2025, while 341 Bangladeshi infiltrators have been deported to their country, CM Fadnavis added.

"The state government is working to create a prosperous Maharashtra that will be envied not only by the country but also by the world. The government is taking care that no injustice will be done to anyone in this state, only progress will be achieved here. The ideal Maharashtra will be created with the spirit of respecting the Constitution and the 13-crore people of the state. The state is making spectacular progress in all sectors, including agriculture, industry, infrastructure facilities. While administering the state, efforts are being made to solve every problem of the society," he said.

However, he warned that the government will not spare those who disrupt the law and order of the state.

CM Fadnavis said that the government is working to increase the crime conviction rate by taking action against criminal tendencies in the state.

"The state ranks eighth in the country in all types of crimes. No city in the state ranks among the top 10 in the country in crimes in cities. Crime in urban areas is relatively low in the state compared to the country. Crime is being detected on a large scale due to the state government's adoption of a zero tolerance policy," he added.

The Chief Minister said: "Anti-narcotics cells have been started in every police station. Through this, action is being taken against the sale, transportation and storage of narcotics. Also, anti-narcotics clubs for students will be established in schools and colleges. Through these clubs, students themselves will provide information about drug sales and storage. Action will be taken on that. Youth power will be built against narcotics. A campaign will be launched against drug sales, transportation and storage. Narcotics worth Rs 10,467 crore have been seized in 2023-24."

The government is resolved to curb violence against women, CM Fadnavis said, adding that special cell for women has been established at the police unit level.

"Women are being provided immediate help by dialing 112. The response time of this number is second in the country. We are trying to reach number one. The response time of the state is 6 minutes 34 seconds in 2024. 'Operation Muskan' is being implemented in the state to search for missing children. Through this operation, 38,910 children have been found in the state and brought back to their parents," the Chief Minister added.

Amid increasing cybercrime menace, CM Fadnavis said that 51 laboratories and 50 police stations have been set up.

"A Cyber Crime Security Corporation is being formed. This corporation will also work in other states. The Cyber Crime Security Corporation has been given a toll-free number '1945' to file a cyber crime complaint."

He appealed to the citizens of the state to complain about cyber crime on this helpline.

"Maharashtra is the first state in the country to launch the Technical Textile Park Mission. This will provide research and market promotion in the technical textile industry. There is a huge demand for the technical textile industry. If India is a leader in the technical textile industry in the world, then the state will be at the forefront," the CM remarked.

The Chief Minister told the House that a number of initiatives have been taken in the energy sector, saying that solar energy-based booster pumps are being provided to farmers as per their requirement.

Permission is being given to install pumps with a capacity of 10 HP in places where the water level is low, CM Fadnavis said.

However, the subsidy will be given only to 7.5 HP pumps, he added.

"Taking a pledge to make the citizens of the state free from higher electricity bills, the government is giving impetus to solar energy. The Maharashtra government has filed a multi-year electricity tariff petition with the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission. Electricity rates will be reduced every year in the next five years," the Chief Minister said.

