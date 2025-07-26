CM Fadnavis directs formation of committee to explore use of solar power in textiles sector

Mumbai, July 26 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday directed the establishment of a committee comprising the textiles and energy departments to explore the use of solar power in the textiles sector to solve the power supply-related problems.

Further, he instructed that a uniform criterion should be set for providing financial assistance to new cooperative spinning mills under the Social Justice, Tribal Development and Other Backward Classes Welfare Departments, saying that each department should make additional provision for the spinning mills under their jurisdiction.

He chaired the review meeting of the textiles department, which was attended by Textiles Minister Sanjay Savkare, Legislative Council member Amrish Patel and senior officers from various departments.

CM Fadnavis said that while extending the interest subsidy scheme on loans to cooperative spinning mills, they should be modernised and graded. A report should be prepared on the reopening of closed mills under the National Textile Corporation in the state. On that basis, action should be taken to submit a proposal to the Central Government for the reopening of closed mills.

“Necessary amendments should be made in the Integrated and Sustainable Textile Policy 2023-28. Along with this, a policy should be prepared regarding the recovery of government dues from cooperative spinning mills and cooperative power loom institutions. Further, the process of registering all power looms in the state should be completed. The process of obtaining a no-objection certificate from the Maharashtra State Khadi Village Industries Board for the repair of the building used by the Silk Directorate in Pune and the creation of other facilities should be completed immediately,” instructed CM Fadnavis.

He also reviewed various issues relating to the creation of a new Maharashtra State Textiles Development Corporation, merger of Textiles Commissionerate and Silk Directorate to form Textiles and Silk Commissionerate, plan to allow sale of additional land from cooperative spinning mills, preparation of a new scheme for providing rehabilitation loans to spinning mills and a scheme for leasing spinning mills, action to revise the project report value of cooperative spinning mills from Rs 80.90 crore to Rs 118 crore and permanent acquisition of leased land from the Red Cross Society at Wai in Satara district for the District Silk Office.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.