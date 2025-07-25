CM Bhupendra Patel flags off mobile medical vans for Gujarat's tribal districts

Ahmedabad, July 25 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday flagged off a fleet of mobile medical vans dedicated to delivering doorstep healthcare services in the tribal districts of the state.

The mobile medical units will operate in remote districts including Dang, Dahod, Sabarkantha, and Aravalli, aiming to strengthen last-mile healthcare access in underserved tribal areas.

Each mobile van is equipped with GPRS-enabled systems and staffed with a trained team comprising a doctor, nurse, pharmacist, and driver.

These vans will offer routine medical check-ups, free distribution of medicines, and basic treatment to more than 100 patients per day, with a monthly outreach target of over 10,000 individuals.

In addition to providing direct healthcare, the initiative will focus on community health awareness.

Under the initiative, Information campaigns on cervical cancer, breast cancer, thalassemia, and sickle cell disease prevention will be conducted in villages and hamlets.

Speaking on the occasion, officials emphasised that the programme aligns with the state's broader vision of inclusive health outreach, especially for tribal and interior regions.

The mobile medical vans represent a significant step in bridging the urban-rural healthcare divide.

The initiative has been launched under a joint effort by the Indian Red Cross Society, Gujarat State Branch, and REC Foundation, Delhi, as part of the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda.

The year 2025 marks the 150th birth anniversary of tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda, a legendary figure in India's struggle against British colonial rule and the exploitation of tribal communities.

Revered as a symbol of indigenous pride and resistance, Birsa Munda led a powerful movement in the late 19th century to protect tribal land rights and cultural identity in present-day Jharkhand and surrounding regions.

On the occasion, various initiatives are being launched across the country, ranging from healthcare outreach in tribal areas to educational and cultural programmes, aimed at celebrating his legacy and empowering the communities he fought for.

