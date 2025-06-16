Club WC: Botafogo beat Sounders; Palmeiras and FC Porto play out goalless draw

Seattle, June 16 (IANS) Botafogo began their FIFA Club World Cup 2025 campaign with a 2-1 victory against Seattle Sounders FC on Monday (IST) at Lumen Field, the Major League Soccer side's home stadium on Monday (IST).

First-half goals from Jair Cunha and Igor Jesus left the Brazilians level with Paris Saint-Germain but in second place in Group B due to an inferior goal difference.

Botafogo grabbed the lead in the 28th minute. Sounders left-back Nouhou Tolo shoved Artur to the ground to draw the match’s first yellow card, and the South Americans capitalised on the ensuing free kick with Cunha’s towering header. It was the 20-year-old defender's first senior goal.

The Sounders rallied in the second half, however, and applied sustained pressure in the final half hour. The home side finally broke through in the 75th minute when Cristian Roldan’s glancing header deflected off a defender and into goalkeeper John Victor’s net.

"We started the game very well, had chances, and then we scored. The first half was ok, but we didn’t cope with their intensity in the second half. "It’s our DNA to have the ball, but we didn’t do that very well today, and that was a problem," said Botafogo head coach Renato Paiva.

"It was an exciting game. I’m happy for the fans and proud of the players’ effort. In the first half, we gave a couple of goals away but came back in the second half and made a statement. We showed we can compete. That’s what we’re asking: work and compete. And they did that tonight," said Seattle Sounders head coach Brian Schmetzer.

Meanwhile, SE Palmeiras and FC Porto played out a pulsating 0-0 draw in the third game of Matchday 2 at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™.

Despite the scoreline, the game was characterised by attacking football, with both sides creating numerous goal-scoring opportunities. The Brazilian side finished the match with 17 shots but just five on target.

The 0-0 draw means all teams in Group A are on one point, leaving everything to play for going into the group's second matchday.

