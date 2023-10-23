Close associate of K'taka Home Min hacked to death in Kolar

Kolar, Oct 23 (IANS) In a shocking incident, M. Srinivas, a close associate of Karnataka Home Minister Dr G. Parameshwara, was hacked to death by a gang here on Monday.

The deceased was also close to former speaker and senior Congress leader Ramesh Kumar.

Srinivas was a taluk level leader of the Congress and a former president of Kolar Zilla Panchayat.

He was attacked near Hogalagere road in the outskirts of Srinivaspur near Kolar.

Though he was rushed to the hospital, he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

According to police, Srinivas had gone to his new bar building on Hogalagere road when he was attacked by a gang of six people.

The killers attacked Srinivas on his chest, head and body.

Srinivaspura police have registered a case and an investigation is on.

Further details are awaited.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.