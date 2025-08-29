Civilised society can't tolerate abusive slogans in Bihar by Cong, RJD against PM Modi's late mother: Tripura CM

Agartala, Aug 29 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, on Friday, condemned the Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav for 'facilitating' abusive and offensive sloganeering against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late mother Heeraben Modi during the Mahagathbandhan's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar's Darbhanga.

After inaugurating the Vivekananda township projects at Kaman Chowmuhani in the heart of capital city Agartala, a furious Chief Minister said that such abusive and offensive sloganeering against a woman, who is dead, is unimaginable and the civilised society can not tolerate such a mindset.

"I was earlier in Bihar for many years. I think the people of Bihar will reject these people for their abusive and offensive sloganeering by the Congress," he told the media.

Chief Minister Saha, who was a former State BJP President, said that elections will be held often everywhere but such abusive sloganeering crossed all limits ahead of the upcoming Bihar elections.

The Chief Minister said that after Narendra Modi became the country's Prime Minister in 2014 and the BJP government came to power in Tripura, the political environment both in the country and in the state completely changed.

"A Chaiwala (tea-seller) and a man from a poor family became the Prime Minister of India. This was not tolerated by the Congress, RJD and other opposition parties. Not only people of Bihar, but people of the entire country would not tolerate such abusive and offensive comments," he added.

The Congress and RJD leaders provoked their party workers to give such abusive and offensive sloganeering on Thursday, CM Saha said.

Demanding apology from the Congress and RJD leaders, the Chief Minister added that the people of Tripura also vehemently condemn such abusive and offensive sloganeering by Congress and RJD against Prime Minister's late mother.

Noting that Bihar has a culture, the Chief Minister said: "I know the culture of Bihar as I was there for some years."

Chief Minister Saha has completed his Bachelor of Dental Surgery courses in Government Dental College in Patna and stood fourth in the university examination.

Taking to social media platform X, CM Saha earlier wrote: "Shocked & appalled by the indecent language used against PM Narendra Modi Ji's late mother from the platform of Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav's journey. Such depravity and vulgarity have no place in politics. Their desperation knows no bounds, but the people of Bihar will never forgive this shameful act."

He said: "This level of disrespect and hatred is unacceptable in public discourse. Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav must apologise for their role in this shameful incident. I have been in Bihar for many years. I know Bihar as a state. The state believes in respecting each other. The people of Bihar deserve respect and dignity, not insults and vulgarity from leaders who claim to represent them."

