Civilian shot and injured by militants in J&K's Anantnag

Srinagar, April 24 (IANS) A man in J&K's Anantnag district was shot and injured by militants on Monday evening, police said.

Police said militants fired at Aqib Ahmad Dar, a readymade garment seller in Marhama village of Bijbehara tehsil in the evening.

"The injured was shifted to the government medical college hospital in Anantnag town. The area has been surrounded for searches," a police officer said.

