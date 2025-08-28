Hridayapoorvam Twitter Review: Mohanlal’s Film Gets Rave Reactions Online

If there's one actor who has seen mega success this year at the Indian box office, it has to be Malayalam superstar Mohanlal. While his contemporary Mammootty took a brief break after having a stellar couple of years with back-to-back hits, Mohanlal took on the responsibility of delivering hits, and it started with L2:Empuraan. Touted as Mollywood's first attempt at the pan-India market, Empuraan did exceedingly well despite polarizing reviews and multiple controversies.

But, what came off as a huge surprise for trade and fans was what Mohanlal did with his next release titled Thudarum. With little to no expectations beyond a nostalgic trailer, fans were expecting Thudarum to be along the same lines as Drishyam, which still remains one of the monstrous hits in Kerala. Thudarum not only did great business but surpassed trade expectations, and emerged as the biggest box office hit from Kerala in the recent times.

The film's reception in states besides Kerala was extremely good, especially in Tamil and Telugu market. Now, Mohanlal is coming up with yet another movie to score a hat-trick and if the promos are anything to go by, Hridayapoorvam, directed by Sathyan Anthikad, will be yet another feather in the cap of the great actor. The trailer has Mohanlal being in his fun element, and he has Sangeeth Prathap for company, and the duo promises a laugh riot for audiences in the theatres.

From the trailer, Hridayapoorvam appears to be a light-hearted relationship drama and the reviews are pouring in for the same. Let's find out if this film lived up to the hype or not.

#Hridayapoorvam Review: 3.75 ⭐ well-written, not dramatic, not draggy, not extravagant, that’s how you should make a drama. the acting, the pacing, the background scores, the cinematography -- is just so on point. Strongly Recommend ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/mdnoUSTfys — Kavya Awasthi (@Kavya1140) August 28, 2025

#Hridayapoorvam First half Review ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Full on fun ride .

Mohanlal -Sangeeth banter is vibrant & hilarious.

Well packed writing with quality humour 💯 If the second half is on par to the extraordinary 1st half,then the Kerala box office will be shook once again.#Mohanlal pic.twitter.com/Gd03qIomxw — Alexander Huntt (@AlexanderHuntt) August 28, 2025

Review onnum nokkndaa...🙂 If you like the trailer . Go and watch it 😌#Hridayapoorvam #Lokah #OdumKuthiraChaadumKuthira — Mallu Digital Media Ⓜ️ (@malludigital1) August 28, 2025

#Hridayapoorvam Onam Winner 🥇…Posative Review All Area — RaMbO🚬 (@AchayanBoss) August 28, 2025

If these reactions are anything to go by, Mohanlal might have scored another hit with Hridayapoorvam, and it remains to be seen how the film fares at the box office with the long Onam weekend coming up.