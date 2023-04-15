Churchill Brothers look to open Super Cup account against Chennaiyin

Manjeri, April 15 (IANS) Churchill Brothers FC Goa will be looking to upset the team in form, Chennaiyin FC, as both teams are all set to lock horns at the Payyanad Stadium, here in an important Group D clash in the Super Cup on Saturday.

Churchill Brothers are coming back after a narrow 1-2 defeat at the hands of the Hero Indian Super League Shield champions, Mumbai City. Their opponents for tomorrow, Chennaiyin FC, are on a good run following a convincing 4-2 victory over fellow Hero ISL team, NorthEast United FC in their last match.

Both teams will be looking for a positive result as success in the Hero Super Cup would mean that they would have a chance to book their berth in the AFC Cup.

Churchill Brothers Head Coach Mateus Costa did not want to put the blame on their forwards for missing chances against Mumbai City, which could have earned them a point. Instead, he believes that their overall performance was good as they created a host of chances, which is the key in any match. "We should try to convert more from the chances we are creating and have taken lessons from our previous match," said Costa on the eve of the match.

Churchill Brothers have a rich history of performing consistently at the national cup competitions in the past and Mateus Costa reaffirmed that by saying they will do everything possible to have a successful Super Cup campaign. He signed off by saying, "Our philosophy isn't to buy players in the transfer market and have overnight success. Rather, we are open to bringing in more young players and building a solid foundation for the future."

Chennaiyin FC, on the other hand, didn't have a good ISL season as well, finishing in 8th position in the league, but the win in their previous match helped them to gain a momentum which plays a crucial role in cup competitions in general.

India internationals Rahim Ali and Anirudh Thapa are in great form, while young left back Aakash Sangwan was named Hero of the Match against NorthEast United. Young custodian Samik Mitra has taken the place of experienced Debjit Majumder in goal and is basking in confidence after a solid display against the Highlanders.

"We are more confident after a good win in our last match and are convinced that we can carry on with the same efforts in our next match as well," Chennaiyin FC Head Coach Thomas Brdaric said a day before the match.

Brdaric emphasised the need for a proper mindset in cup competitions as the format is short. But the process and the preparations remain the same.

Though all the matches are played in extreme heat in the summer in Kerala, the German believes that this won't be an obstacle, as the same conditions are faced by all the participating teams.

