Chris Silverwood resigns as Sri Lanka head coach

Colombo, June 27 (IANS) Citing personal reasons, Chris Silverwood has resigned from the post of head coach of Sri Lanka cricket team, the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) announced on Thursday.

Silverwood’s resignation comes a day after former skipper Mahela Jayawardene's resignation as the consultant coach following Sri Lanka's poor show in the T20 World Cup.

Jayawardene, who was on a one-year contract from last January, resigned just after six months.

Meanwhile, Silverwood said, "Being an international coach means long periods away from loved ones. After lengthy conversations with my family and with a heavy heart, I feel it is now time for me to return home and spend some quality time together."

Silverwood thanked Sri Lanka Cricket and others department who worked with him since his appointment as the head coach in April 2022.

"I would like to thank the players, coaches, backroom staff, and management of the SLC for their support during my time in Sri Lanka. Without your support, none of the success would have been possible. It has been a real honour for me to be part of Sri Lanka Cricket and I will be taking away many fond memories," he stated.

Under his tenure, Sri Lanka won the T20 Asia Cup in 2022 and also also finished runners-up in the 2023 Asia Cup . Additionally, the team secured several bilateral series wins both at home and overseas. Amongst these were a home series win against Australia in the 50-over format and two away Test series wins over Bangladesh.

"Sri Lanka Cricket wishes Chris Silverwood the best in his future endeavors and thank him for his valuable contributions during his tenure," SLC said.

The resignations of both head coach and consultant coach came the team's disappointing T20 World Cup campaign in which they, failed to qualify for the Super Eight.

Sri Lanka registered only one victory against the Netherlands while they were beaten by South Africa and Bangladesh and their game against Nepal was washed out in the Group Stage.

