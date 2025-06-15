Cholera outbreak in Odisha: Naveen Patnaik slams state govt over 'casual approach'

Bhubaneswar, June 15 (IANS) Leader of the Opposition and former Odisha Chief Minister, Naveen Patnaik on Sunday slammed the state government for its lax response to the rising cholera cases in different parts of the state.

Raising concern over the outbreak, Patnaik on Sunday stated that the He further added that such a situation was not seen for many years which has now disrupted life in various districts.

“The cholera outbreak is becoming severe in the districts of Jajpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Puri, Cuttack, and Keonjhar, and is also starting to spread to neighbouring districts. I am saddened by the loss of 14 lives due to cholera so far. I extend my condolences to their family members and relatives. Everyone is shocked and disturbed by the state government’s lax approach to the spread of cholera in Odisha. The Government should become vigilant by no longer endangering the lives of people,” wrote Patnaik on his X handle on Sunday.

The Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee president Bhakta Charan Das on Sunday visited the affected areas in Jajpur district. He raised the issue of lack of adequate number of medical staff in the district saying that the situation is alarming in the district.

According to media reports, around 12 people are believed to have died due to diarrhea in Jajpur, but officially, only five deaths have been confirmed so far. The remaining cases are still under investigation.

The district administration has told media persons that samples collected from 11 patients have so far tested positive for cholera infection.

The officials also confirmed that 1516 diarrhea patients have so far been admitted to different hospitals in Jajpur district till June 15.

Out of them, 1,306 have been cured and 210 are still undergoing treatment at different hospitals in Jajpur.

Notably, the union health ministry has sent seven member medical team and three-member food safety team to Odisha.

Similarly, a four-member team of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has also come to Odisha to tackle the situation.

The state health minister Mukesh Mahaling on Sunday visited affected areas in Jajpur and Keonjhar districts and held discussions with the district administration, the Central and state government teams to bring the situation under control.

