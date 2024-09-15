China activates emergency response to flooding as Typhoon Bebinca nears

Beijing, Sep 15 (IANS) China's Ministry of Water Resources has issued a Level-IV emergency response to flooding in Shanghai, and the provinces of Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Anhui.

Strong rain caused by the approaching Typhoon Bebinca will hit China's southeastern regions, and the water levels of some medium and minor rivers in the regions are projected to exceed warning thresholds, the Ministry said on Saturday.

The Ministry highlighted the prevention of floods in small and medium-sized rivers and mountain torrents in the affected areas to ensure the safety of people's lives and property, Xinhua news agency reported.

China has a four-tier emergency response system for flood control, with Level I being the most severe.

From Sunday night to Monday morning, Typhoon Bebinca will make landfall along the coast from Taizhou in Zhejiang to Qidong in Jiangsu, bringing heavy rain, according to the Ministry of Emergency Management.

Eastern Chinese regions are recalling ships to port and monitoring risks of flash floods and geological disasters amid warnings of strong rain caused by the approaching Typhoon Bebinca.

China's State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters has launched a Level-IV emergency response for typhoons and flooding in provincial regions of Shanghai, Zhejiang, Fujian and Jiangsu.

A Level-IV response is the lowest level in China's four-tier emergency response system.

