Chhindwara drama: MP Congress submits memo to dog, sparks buzz

Bhopal, Aug 20 (IANS) Highlighting the grievances of tribals and the issue of fertiliser shortage in several parts of Madhya Pradesh amid sowing of 'kharif' crops at its peak, the Congress held a protest in Chhindwara on Wednesday and handed over the memorandum to a dog rather than to the collector.

Several Congress leaders, including the state unit chief Jitu Patwari and the Leader of Opposition (LoP) Umang Singhar, joined the protest. Former Chhindwara MP and former Chief Minister Kamal Nath's son Nakul Nath led the protest march.

During the protest, an unprecedented scene was also witnessed when agitating Congress leaders handed over a memorandum to a dog, instead of any government official at the Chhindwara district administration.

Congress workers arrived at the Chhindwara Collector's office to submit a memorandum, which highlighted the grievances of farmers and tribal people in the district. However, Chhindwara Collector Shailendra Singh wasn't available in his office.

Congress workers then tied the memorandum to a dog's neck and protested outside the Collector’s office.

A video surfaced on social media showing that tribal leader Umang Singhar, who is LoP in the state Assembly, was holding a dog tied with a bunch of papers. Jitu Patwari and Nakul Nath were also present.

Meanwhile, Congress workers were also seen having heated arguments with personnel deployed for security purposes at the protest site.

"Farmers in Madhya Pradesh are struggling to get fertiliser for sowing their crops, but the BJP government assist them only. When farmers of Chhindwara raised their voice, they were beaten up by the police and booked under fake charges. This is what the BJP government is doing," state Congress chief Jitu Patwari said.

Former Chhindwara MP Nakul Nath criticised the state government of the BJP for registering FIRs against farmers who protested over the shortage and black-marketing of fertilisers in the state, asserting that the government is treating the farmers like "criminals".

Over 130 farmers in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara have been booked by police for protesting over the shortage of Urea fertiliser a few days ago.

The police have booked all the farmers under charges of being anti-social elements, the Congress leaders claimed.

Notably, Chhindwara has been a strong bastion for the Congress since 1980, and CM Kamal Nath has won nine Lok Sabha elections from this seat.

His son Nakul Nath was also elected as MP in 2019, but in 2024, the BJP managed to win all 29 Lok Sabha seats from Madhya Pradesh.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.