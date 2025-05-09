Chh'garh CM interacts with villagers at 'Samadhan Shivir'

Raipur, May 9 (IANS) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, on Thursday, visited the Surajpur district and interacted with the local citizens during a 'Samadhan Shivir' (solution camp) organised by the state government.

The Chief Minister's visit was the part of ongoing 'Sushasan Tihar' (good governance festival), a state-wide campaign he has launched on April 8.

The campaign aims to be accomplished in three phases to connect citizens with the feel of good governance and growth.

During this ongoing campaign, Chief Minister Sai visited different parts of the state and interacted with the local citizens, heard their people's grievances and concerns issue orders to resolve immediately.

Chief Minister Sai during an interaction with the people of Kot Patna village in Surajpur district said on Thursday that he has been visiting different parts of Chhattisgarh and meeting with people without protocol since May 5.

"These solution camps being organised in villages are giving positive results as people are sharing their grievances with concerned officials directly and problems are being resolved. I am visiting people without protocol to review from ground," the Chief Minister said.

This 'Susahan tihar' campaign of the Chhattisgarh government is being organised in three phases.

The first phase of the programme, which held between April 8 to 11, during which the applications will be received from the general public at gram panchayat and urban body officials.

In the second phase that held between April 12 and April 30, the issues cited in the applications were assessed and settled within a month.

In the third phase of the campaign, which began on May 5, the government is organising 'Samadhan camps' between with a focus towards the resolution of problems and grievances.

A block-level officer in each district have been made in charge for each camp.

The third phase campaign will be concluded on May 31.

On Thursday, Chief Minister Sai also reiterated that his government is committed to establishing transparency, effectiveness, and public-friendly administration at every level of governance.

