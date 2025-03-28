Chhattisgarh: Suspected of planting IED, five Maoists including two women held

Bhopal, March 28 (IANS) On Friday, security forces successfully apprehended five Maoists, including two women, in the Geedam police station area of South Bastar Dantewada district, an official said.

These individuals are suspected of planning to plant improvised explosive devices (IEDs) with the intent of targeting security personnel.

Acting on intelligence reports, the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Bastar Fighter team launched an operation on the night of March 28, 2025, to investigate the presence of active members of the banned Maoist organisation near the Tumnar river ghat.

This operation was part of intense patrolling and surveillance efforts in the region.

During their return the following morning, the team encountered suspicious individuals near the footpath of the Nelgoda Tumnar river ghat.

Upon spotting the police, the suspects attempted to flee but were quickly surrounded and detained.

The five individuals were identified as Kumari Ramshila Oyam (22), Kumari Kollo Oyam (27), Ramu Oyam (38), Budhru Oyam (28), and Lakhmu Oyam (45), all residents of Bodga village under Bhairamgarh police station in Bijapur district, a statement said.

During interrogation, the suspects admitted to being active members of the Maoist group.

They disclosed their plans to conduct reconnaissance for planting IEDs aimed at harming security forces. Items recovered from their possession included a pressure cooker bomb, wires, batteries, firecrackers, matchboxes, crowbars, and shovels.

Legal proceedings were initiated at Geedam police station, and the suspects were formally charged and presented before the court on March 28, 2025.

In South Bastar Dantewada, Superintendent of Police Gaurav Rai, along with Additional Superintendents Smritik Rajnala, Pooja Kumar, and Ramkumar Barman, and SDOP Govind Diwan of Barsoor, has intensified operations against Maoists.

In a separate incident in Narayanpur district, Maoists carried out an IED blast, injuring a Bastar Fighter soldier.

The soldier, who sustained injuries to his head, hand, and leg, was immediately referred to the district hospital. The incident occurred in the Kohka Meta police station area while the soldier was on patrol on a motorcycle.

