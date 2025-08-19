Chhattisgarh cabinet expansion on Wednesday

Raipur, Aug 19 (IANS) The long-anticipated cabinet expansion in Chhattisgarh is now official, with the swearing-in ceremony scheduled for 10:30 AM on Wednesday at Raj Bhavan.

BJP’s legislative whip Sushant Shukla confirmed the development, and invitations have been extended to all party MLAs to attend the event.

The timing of the expansion is strategic, coming just days before Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai embarks on an overseas visit that includes participation in the Osaka World Expo 2025 and investment meetings under the Chhattisgarh Investment Authority.

With only 11 ministers currently in the cabinet—three short of the constitutional limit for a 90-member assembly—the reshuffle aims to bring the council to full strength.

Late-night consultations on Monday reportedly finalised the names of new inductees. Among those expected to be sworn in are Durg MLA Gajendra Yadav, Arang MLA Khuswant Saheb, and Rajendra Agarwal from Ambikapur.

Also in strong contention are Gomti Sai from Pathalgaon (Jashpur), Amar Agarwal from Bilaspur, and Indra Kumar Sahu from Abhanpur—all of whom met the Chief Minister in recent days, fuelling speculation.

The expansion is seen as a balancing act—both to fill vacancies and to accommodate regional and caste representations within the party’s ranks. Meanwhile, political ripples continue to surface.

Former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel took to social media to criticise the process, alleging that the list of ministers was being finalised in Ahmedabad rather than Raipur, calling it “an insult to Chhattisgarh.”

Speaker of the Assembly and former CM Raman Singh was also in Delhi on Tuesday, where he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, adding another layer of intrigue to the unfolding developments.

While speculation swirls around the possible reassignment of a senior minister to an organisational role, no official confirmation has been issued.

The ceremony may align with Governor Ramen Deka’s schedule, though final details remain under wraps.

All eyes are now on Raj Bhavan as the political landscape in Chhattisgarh prepares for a fresh shuffle.

