Chhattisgarh BJP leader hails Union Budget, says it will empower poor, women, youth and farmers

New Delhi, Feb 1 (IANS) Ujjwal Deepak, a BJP leader from Chhattisgarh, welcomed the slew of announcements in the Union Budget 2025-26 and described it as "historic" and the one dedicated to the "aam aadmi" (common man).

The BJP leader, while speaking to IANS, said, "It is a historical budget, it is the budget of the common man, it is the budget for government employees, it is the budget of every person who is contributing to the country's economy. The Union Budget is dedicated to every common man."

Presenting her eighth consecutive Budget on Saturday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a revised tax slab structure, providing more money into the hands of taxpayers, which is bound to have a far-reaching impact on the common man as well as the economy.

Ujjwala Deepak said, "It was only yesterday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his emotions about the poor and middle-class families and a day later, the prayers of countrymen have been fulfilled with bumper announcements for the common man in the Union Budget."

Under the revised tax slabs, there is no tax on income up to Rs 12 lakh and no tax on income up to Rs 12.75 lakh for salaried people, due to the standard deduction of Rs 75,000.

"There will be no tax to be paid on income up to Rs 12 lakh, such a big announcement has made the entire countrymen happy. Under the leadership of PM Modi, the Budget seeks to empower the poor, women, youth and farmers," he remarked.

The BJP leader also said that the Budget has been prepared where all these sections have been taken care of and startups have been growth opportunities.

"There is a Budget for farmers, there is a Budget for poor, there is a Budget for women, this is an inclusive budget," he added.

