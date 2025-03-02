Chh’garh launches new excise policy, to amend labour laws

Raipur, March 2 (IANS) In a cabinet meeting held on Sunday, the Chhattisgarh state cabinet approved the new excise policy for the fiscal year 2025-26, amendment to labour laws including Industrial Dispute Act 1947 -- through an amendment Bill, and enforced the new industry policy 2024-2030.

According to the new excise policy, 674 liquor shops and premium liquor shops, as required, will continue to operate. The rate for local liquor supply will remain unchanged. The Chhattisgarh State Beverages Corporation Limited will handle the wholesale procurement and distribution of foreign liquor. The existing infrastructure development fee on liquor will stay the same; however, the additional 9.5 per cent excise duty on retail foreign liquor sales will be abolished.

The cabinet also approved the state-level committee's recommended rates for paddy and rice transportation under the support price scheme for the Kharif marketing years 2022-23, 2023-24, and 2024-25.

In another major decision, the cabinet has approved amendment to various labour laws, including the Factory Act 1948, Industrial Disputes Act 1947, and Trade Unions Act 1976.

A Bill, titled the ‘Chhattisgarh Labour Laws Amendment and Miscellaneous Provisions Bill-2025’, will be introduced in the ongoing Budget session of the state Assembly in this regard. The draft of the Chhattisgarh Registration (Amendment) Bill-2025 was also approved by the cabinet on Sunday.

As the industry policy 2024-2030 is effective in the state from November 1, 2024. To facilitate investors and existing industries more and in a better way, the cabinet cleared the introduction of an amendment Bill to the existing Chhattisgarh Government Purchase Rules-2002.

The cabinet also approved the draft of the ‘Chhattisgarh Lok Parisar Bedakhli (Samshodhan) Vidheyak (Public Premises Eviction Amendment) Bill-2025’ and the draft of the Chhattisgarh Registration (Amendment) Bill-2025, under the Registration Act of 1908.

Additionally, the state cabinet decided to dissolve the empowered committee for e-procurement to facilitate ease of doing business.

The cabinet has given its nod to create a new position of a member in the Chhattisgarh State Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission to expedite pending cases and ensure timely hearings of consumer matters.

The cabinet decided on a one-time relaxation of the five-year qualifying service requirement to fill nine vacant positions in the registration department for the regular operation of registry offices.

The cabinet authorised the governance and convergence department to sign a MoU (memorandum of understanding) with the Vyakti Vikas Kendra (Art of Living) for livelihood creation and rural welfare in Chhattisgarh.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.