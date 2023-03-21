Chennai Turbos beat Jaipur Giants to win finals at Pre-Season of Elite Pro Basketball League

New Dehi, March 21 (IANS) Chennai Turbos piped Jaipur Giants to win the finals at the Pre-Season of Elite Pro Basketball League. The match was a great final and both teams gave everything they had. The final score read 100 - 82 in favour of Chennai Turbos.

According to informaton received here, the winners Chennai Turbos received a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh and Jaipur Giants received Rs 2 lakh as they finished runners-up. Aravind Annadurai from Chennai Turbos won the MVP and received a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh. Agu Stanley of Chandigarh Conquerors won the dunk competition and Mandeep Singh of Hyderabad Hoops won the 3 point shootout.

Chennai Turbos started as a favourties as they took a quick lead in the first quarter of 25 points and maintained their lead throughout the match. The Chennai Turbos have been undefeated in the tournament. The Chennai Turbos dominated not only the scoring but also the rebounds, assists and blocks. Chennai Turbos never lost the lead to Jaipur Giants from the first whistle to the last. They led Jaipur Giants as much as 32 points in the 3rd quarter.

Arvind Annadurai who is their star player finished the game with 31 points and 14 rebounds. He has been their pillar throughout the Pre Season and stepped up again in the finals. He also received all-round support from his teammates with Anto scoring 19, Vijay scoring 16 and Lokesh scoring 14.

Joginder Singh of Jaipur Giants top scored with 44 points but none of their shooters managed to up their game in the crucial game with only Mahipal Singh and Satyajeet managing to reach 11 points.

The finals was also followed by a performance by Rapper Karma who set the stage on fire.

Talking about the same, Sunny Bhandarkar CEO of Elite Pro Basketball said, "The Pre Season was a great success, it was a litmus test for us and we have come out with flying colours. We had some tight matches, and some high-scoring games, the Pre-Season was to get the players to gel with each other and understand each others gameplay. We would also like to thank the crowds who got behind their favourite teams cheering for them and now we are looking to have a great first season."

