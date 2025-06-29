Chennai corporation to install CCTV cameras at animal centres to curb mistreatment

Chennai, June 29 (IANS) Amid mounting allegations of mistreatment and deaths of animals at city-run Animal Birth Control (ABC) centres, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has announced plans to install 60 CCTV cameras across five such facilities.

The project, estimated to cost Rs 17.82 lakh, aims to improve transparency and strengthen monitoring mechanisms at these centres.

According to GCC officials, each of the five ABC centres will be equipped with 12 4G SIM card-based 3-megapixel CCTV cameras. These cameras will come with Internet connectivity and video management software for centralised monitoring.

The tender floated by GCC invites bidders to undertake the supply, installation, and maintenance of the cameras, which will include a three-year warranty and support period.

The move follows concerns raised by the Tamil Nadu Animal Welfare Board regarding the maintenance of veterinary clinical activities at ABC centres, especially those performing surgeries on stray dogs.

Reports and complaints about alleged mistreatment, negligence, and even deaths of animals at these centres have triggered public outcry, prompting the civic body to take corrective measures.

A GCC official said the installation of CCTV cameras will help improve security measures, ensure accountability, and prevent the mistreatment or death of animals at the centres.

“The video surveillance data from these cameras will be stored and monitored as directed by the GCC. Video feeds will be preserved for a minimum of 30 days and connected to a network video recorder (NVR) unit,” the official added.

Emphasising the importance of data security, the official noted that ownership of the footage will remain with GCC, and access will be restricted to authorised departmental authorities.

“Once the camera view is positioned, there should be a mechanical locking arrangement to prevent the camera from drooping, shaking, or changing its view,” the official said.

GCC believes that the presence of surveillance cameras will also provide crucial documentation to identify and act against wrongdoers.

“The video footage can be used to produce evidence for security authorities to take swift action in case of violations,” the official said.

The tender process for selecting vendors to execute the project is currently underway. GCC expects the installation to be completed soon after finalising the contracts, aiming to improve conditions and build public confidence in the functioning of ABC centres.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.