Chelsea sign defender Tosin Adarabioyo on a four-year deal from Fulham

London, June 7 (IANS) Chelsea have signed defender Tosin Adarabioyo from west London neighbours Fulham, the Premier League club announced on Friday. The 26-year-old has signed a four-year contract – which begins on July 1. He is the club's first signing since announcing the arrival of new head coach Enzo Maresca.

After signing for the Blues, Tosin said: "Chelsea is a huge club and this is a full-circle moment for me. I was born three miles away from Stamford Bridge and made my professional debut there.

"I’m very excited and looking forward to helping push the club in the direction we want to go."

Following notable loan spells with West Bromwich Albion and Blackburn Rovers, Tosin made a permanent move to Fulham in October 2020. Since then, he has established himself as a Premier League regular, impressing with his performances and adaptability.

With 45 appearances in the top flight since Fulham's promotion, Tosin has played a pivotal role in the club's recent successes, helping them secure respectable finishes in the league.

Co-sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart said: ‘We are delighted to bring Tosin to Chelsea. Throughout his career, he has showcased his maturity and defensive qualities and has gained a wealth of experience in the Premier League in recent seasons.

"He is ready to make the step up to Chelsea and work alongside the talented players in our squad. We look forward to Tosin joining up with us for pre-season."

