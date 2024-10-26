Chelsea boss Maresca 'expects more' from James Recce 'in terms of leadership'

London, Oct 26 (IANS) Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca is expecting more from skipper Reece James "in terms of leadership" following his return from injury.

James, 24, has endured a series of setbacks, having suffered seven hamstring injuries since joining Chelsea’s senior squad. He has also dealt with various other muscle-related issues, including knee problems.

He played just 11 times last season, with various ailments keeping him on the sidelines. In total, he has missed a staggering 129 Chelsea matches due to injury. The right-back recovered from hamstring surgery and marked his first competitive start since December 10, 2023 in last Sunday's 2-1 defeat by Liverpool.

"I spoke with him and I expect from him more in terms of leadership inside the changing room. He's on the way, he's doing well, he's progressing but I expect more," said Maresca.

"Most of the time, a player thinks that 'because I am captain I expect that you [the manager] give me more'. No, for me because you are the captain you have to give more. You have to give more than the rest. I expect it from Reece and his team-mates expect it from him to give always more in terms of leadership."

Maresca also confirmed he has a full Chelsea squad to choose from ahead of the Premier League clash with Newcastle United on Sunday.

In 22-man squad which faced Panathinaikos in UEFA Conference League action on Thursday there were several absentees from the traveling group. There was no Wesley Fofana, Romeo Lavia and Cole Palmer, something expected as the trio have not been registered for the league phase due to load management. But Reece James, Malo Gusto, Levi Colwill, Moises Caicedo and Nicolas Jackson were also left at home.

When asked about the fitness of those not in Greece, the Chelsea head coach confirmed that "'They are all ok".

