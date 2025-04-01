Chapman to miss second ODI vs Pak with hamstring injury

Hamilton, April 1 (IANS) New Zealand batter Mark Chapman will miss the second Chemist Warehouse ODI against Pakistan in Hamilton, on Wednesday (IST) due to a right hamstring injury. Chapman sustained the injury while fielding during the first ODI in Napier and a subsequent MRI scan revealed a grade one tear which will require a short period of rehabilitation.

Chapman, who scored a career-best 132 in the series opener at McLean Park, will return to Auckland for rehabilitation with the aim to be available for the third and final ODI at Bay Oval on Saturday.

Top-order batter Tim Seifert will replace Chapman in the squad in Hamilton. Seifert joins the squad off the back of a memorable T20I series against Pakistan where he topped the run scoring charts with 249 runs averaging 62.

Kiwis coach Gary Stead said the injury was unfortunate for Chapman and the team.

“It’s obviously disappointing news for Mark, after a really special innings in the opening ODI in Napier. We’re thankful that the hamstring injury is only minor so we’re hopeful that Mark will be able to complete his rehabilitation and be available for the final match of the summer in the Mount.

While ODI squad selection preference was given to players on full national and domestic contracts, Stead said Seifert’s recent form had warranted his selection.

“With several new faces in this squad it’s great to be able to call on a player of Tim’s experience. He’s in good form after a great T20 series and he provides another strong top-order batting option heading into an important match tomorrow,” Stead added.

The Kiwis have been dominating Pakistan on home turf throughout the white-ball series. After securing a massive 4-1 series win in the shortest format, they started the 50-over format on the front foot with Chapman’s 132 and a late Pakistan batting collapse triggered by Jamie Smith and Jacob Duffy led the Black Caps to a 73-run win.

