Chandrababu Naidu to discuss Amaravati, Polavaram with PM

Amaravati, July 3 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Thursday to discuss various state-specific issues.

This will be his first meeting with the Prime Minister after assuming office as the Chief Minister on June 13.

He is likely to seek the Centre’s help for building the state capital Amaravati, completing the Polavaram project, and tiding over the state’s difficult financial position.

Naidu, whose Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is a key partner in the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, will submit a memorandum to the Prime Minister.

The Chief Minister will subsequently meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to discuss various issues relating to the state. Before leaving for Delhi on Wednesday, he told media persons that he would discuss all issues.

"Not just Amaravati, all issues will be discussed,” he said after releasing a White Paper on Amaravati.

Naidu said rebuilding the state was the responsibility of everyone in the NDA. "Three parties contested together as NDA partners. We will explain to them and take the Centre’s help. Rebuilding of the state should start," he said.

Stating that people gave 164 out of 175 Assembly seats to the NDA, Naidu said the alliance has to live up to people’s expectations. The TDP, which won 16 out of 25 Lok Sabha seats from the state, is the second biggest party in the NDA after the BJP.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.