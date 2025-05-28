Chandrababu Naidu denies seeking relocation of HAL to Andhra Pradesh

Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh), May 28 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday categorically dismissed media reports and political allegations suggesting that he sought the relocation of the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) facility from Karnataka to his state.

Speaking at the Mahanadu or annual conclave of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) here, he clarified that his appeal to the Centre was solely focused on establishing a defence manufacturing hub in Andhra Pradesh and not on shifting existing institutions from other states.

"I never asked for the HAL located in Bengaluru to be shifted to Andhra Pradesh. It’s a massive, strategic facility - such institutions can’t and shouldn’t be moved. I have never sought the relocation of any project from one region to another, and such an idea is not part of my history," Naidu said while addressing the delegates.

He emphasised that Lepakshi in Anantapur district is highly suitable for setting up aircraft manufacturing and defence-related industries. "I had earlier highlighted Lepakshi’s potential, but unfortunately, some politicians in Karnataka misunderstood this as an attempt to shift HAL to Andhra Pradesh," he said.

The Chief Minister reiterated that his intentions were focused on new development and investment.

He met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh last week to request the establishment of a defence manufacturing hub in Andhra Pradesh, especially in the Rayalaseema region.

"The Telugu Desam Party is synonymous with development. We never oppose progress, nor do we believe in taking away projects from other states," he said.

During the meeting with Rajnath Singh in New Delhi on May 23, Naidu had presented a strategic vision to position the state as a national hub for defence manufacturing and aerospace innovation.

He had outlined a comprehensive plan encompassing industrial infrastructure, research collaborations, and strategic installations across key locations in Andhra Pradesh. The proposals included the development of integrated defence facilities, revival of critical manufacturing units, support for indigenous aviation programs, establishment of testing and training centres, and creation of thematic defence hubs to promote regional specialisation.

Naidu underlined Andhra Pradesh’s readiness - with its strong infrastructure base, skilled workforce, and proactive policy environment - to play a leading role in advancing Aatmanirbhar Bharat through self-reliant defence production and innovation.

