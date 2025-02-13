Champions Trophy: Mehidy Hasan Miraz named Bangladesh vice-captain

Dhaka, Feb 13 (IANS) The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced Mehidy Hasan Miraz as the vice-captain of Bangladesh men's cricket team ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy to be played in Pakistan and the UAE from February 19. The 27-year-old allrounder, who has been one of Bangladesh’s most consistent performers across formats, will serve as deputy to Najmul Hossain Shanto for the marquee tournament set to begin on February 19.

Having already captained Bangladesh in the absence of Shanto during their recent tour of the West Indies, Mehidy’s leadership credentials have been recognised by the BCB. With 103 ODIs under his belt, the Khulna-born cricketer has not only established himself as a key figure in Bangladesh’s lineup but has also emerged as a reliable leader when called upon.

"The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has appointed Mehidy Hasan Miraz as the vice-captain for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The 27-year-old allrounder has played 103 ODIs for Bangladesh and has the experience of captaining the side in recent months in the West Indies in the absence of captain Najmul Hossain Shanto who was injured," BCB said in a statement released on Thursday.

Mehidy’s promotion comes on the back of a stellar 2024 in ODIs, where he scored 308 runs in four innings at an average of 38.12, including three half-centuries. His all-round brilliance wasn’t limited to the bat, as he also picked up eight wickets, showcasing his effectiveness with the ball.

In his overall ODI career, Mehidy has amassed 1599 runs at an average of 25.38, with two centuries and six fifties, while also claiming 110 wickets with best figures of 4/25.

As part of their build-up to the Champions Trophy, pacers Hasan Mahmud and Khaled Ahmed will travel to Dubai to train with the squad. The duo will remain with the team until Bangladesh’s opening match against India on February 20 before returning home. Their presence in training is expected to provide valuable bowling depth and help the team acclimatise to the conditions in the UAE.

Bangladesh has been drawn in Group A of the eight-team tournament alongside India, New Zealand, and co-hosts Pakistan. After their opening clash against India in Dubai, they will face New Zealand on February 24 before concluding their group-stage campaign against Pakistan on February 27.

Having reached the semi-finals of the previous edition in 2017—where they suffered a heavy nine-wicket defeat to India—the Tigers will be eager to go one step further this time around.

