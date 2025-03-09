Champions Trophy: Looked to stick to stump line and wait for batter to make mistake, says Chakaravarthy

Dubai, March 9 (IANS) India wrist-spinner Varun Chakravarthy, who picked 2-45 in the 2025 Champions Trophy final against New Zealand, said his aim was to stick to the stump-to-stump line as it was the pitch where the ball turned the least in the three matches he has played in the tournament.

On a slow Dubai pitch where the turn for spinners was just around two degrees, Chakaravarthy provided India their first breakthrough by trapping Will Young lbw with a leg-break, before castling Glenn Phillips with a googly. Eventually, New Zealand made 251/7 in their 50 overs, setting India a target of 252 if they are to win the trophy.

“It was a good wicket compared to the last one. It was not turning much. I was just trying to stick it in the wicket and wait for the batter to make a mistake,” said Chakaravarthy in a mid-innings chat with the broadcasters.

Chakaravarthy was a part of the high-quality Indian spin quartet picking five wickets while conceding 144 runs in 38 overs, while the fast bowlers bowled 12 overs for 104 runs and got just one wicket.

“I like bowling in the death and powerplay. It is challenging and gives me more opportunity to get a wicket. I like talking to Kuldeep, and even to Jaddu bhai and Axar. I am pretty new to the setup and looking to build more bonds,” he added.

During the end of his spell, Chakaravarthy took a blow on his right foot when trying to save a straight drive from Daryl Mitchell off his own bowling. Though he finished his ten overs, Chakaravarthy was seen limping badly.

He signed off by saying his foot is still sore from the blow off Mitchell’s bat. “The foot is a little sore, need more painkillers. It is a gettable score if we bat well initially."

