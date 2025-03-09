Champions Trophy: Kane Williamson to not field in India's chase after picking quad strain

Dubai, March 9 (IANS) New Zealand’s premier batter Kane Williamson will not be fielding in India's chase of 252 in the ongoing ICC 2025 Champions Trophy final after suffering a quad strain while batting in the first innings at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

Williamson, who hit 102 in the semi-final against South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, was dismissed for 11 off 14 balls and hit only one boundary in the title clash against India. The right-handed batter couldn’t keep a chip down off Kuldeep Yadav and gave a tame return catch to the left-arm wrist-spinner in the 13th over.

"Kane Williamson will not field in the second innings of the final after picking up a quad strain while batting. Mark Chapman has taken his place in the field," said an update from New Zealand Cricket (NZC) shortly after the second innings began at the Dubai International Stadium.

Coming to the title clash, half-centuries from Daryl Mitchell (63 off 101 balls) and Michael Bracewell (53 not out off 40 balls) took New Zealand to 251/7, after India's spinners picked five wickets collectively, with wrist spin duo Kuldeep and Varun Chakaravarthy taking two wickets each.

New Zealand, who won the Champions Trophy in 2000, had won the toss and elected to bat first. The Black Caps, led by left-arm spin bowling all-rounder Mitchell Santner, are now on the task of defending 251/7 against India without their fast-bowling spearhead Matt Henry, who missed out due to a right shoulder injury sustained while taking Heinrich Klaasen’s catch in Lahore.

Chasing down 252 successfully in Dubai will give Rohit Sharma-led India their third Champions Trophy title after being the winners of the eight-team competition previously in 2002 and 2013 respectively.

