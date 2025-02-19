Champions Trophy: Injury scare for Pakistan as Fakhar Zaman walk off the field against NZ in first over

Karachi, Feb 19 (IANS) Pakistan’s Champions Trophy title defence got off to an upset start, with opener Fakhar Zaman forced off the field just two deliveries into their opening game against New Zealand at the National Stadium.

Zaman appeared to suffer a lower-back injury while chasing down a boundary, giving Pakistan an early scare in their title defense.

New Zealand opener Will Young had driven Shaheen Afridi through the covers, prompting Zaman to sprint after the ball. While he managed to relay it to Babar Azam, the left-hander immediately signalled discomfort and walked off the field alongside the team physio. As a result, Kamran Ghulam came in as a fielder substitute.

His exit cast an early shadow on Pakistan’s campaign. Saim Ayub had suffered an ankle fracture while chasing a ball in a Test against South Africa, ruling him out of the Champions Trophy and forcing Pakistan to recall Zaman into their ODI setup.

Despite the injury scare, Pakistan had a pre-match boost with fast bowler Haris Rauf declared fit to play. Rauf, who had pulled up with a side strain during a recent triangular series, was a welcome addition to the attack.

However, New Zealand had their fitness concerns, with all-rounder Rachin Ravindra missing out. The youngster was forced out from the field after being struck in the forehead by the ball while attempting a catch in the 38th over of their match against Pakistan in the ODI tri-series last week.

Although trained yesterday and showed no signs of delayed concussion, the BlackCaps opted to keep him on the sidelines for this fixture.

The game also marked a historic occasion, as ICC tournament cricket returned to Pakistan for the first time since 1996. Earlier, Pakistan won the toss and elected field first against New Zealand.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.