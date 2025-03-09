Champions Trophy: India claim unwanted record of most dropped catches in campaign

Dubai, March 9 (IANS) With India and New Zealand battling it out in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, the Rohit Sharma-led side may be left to rue their fielding efforts after putting down four catches in the first innings as half-centuries from Daryl Mitchell (63) and Michael Bracewell (53 not out) powered Blackcaps to 251/7 in 50 overs.

The Men in Blue dropped four chances during the summit clash, taking their tally to nine dropped catches in the campaign, the most by any team. They also have the third lowest catch efficiency rate in eight-team competition with 70 per cent ahead of only Bangladesh and Pakistan.

Their opponents on the other hand have the highest catch efficiency rate and are one of the most well-oiled units.

India missed the opportunity to dismiss Rachin Ravindra, the highest scorer in the tournament, on two separate occasions. Mohammed Shami, in the seventh over, had a half chance to claim a catch and bowled when the left-handed batter hit to his left. The pacer got his fingertips to the ball but was not able to grab onto it whilst also injuring his non-bowling hand and had to be attended by the physios.

Rachin was offered his second lifeline in the very next over by Shreyas Iyer. He ran 21 metres towards deep midwicket in hopes of grabbing India’s first wicket of the day but was not able to hold onto the ball.

The two chances didn't cost India much as Rachin was bowled out by Kuldeep Yadav's first delivery in the 11th over after scoring 37.

Daryl Mitchell was the next lucky recipient as skipper Rohit Sharma, at midwicket, lept to try and take a difficult one-handed catch but the ball did not stick to his hands given the speed of the shot. The right-handed batter went on to score 63, the highest by a Kiwi batter on the day.

Rohit’s deputy soon followed in his steps as Shubman Gill dropped Glenn Phillips in the next over. Running to the left from the deep square leg, Gill slid and got both hands on it but it went out of his grasp, making it the fourth dropped chance by the Indian side.

