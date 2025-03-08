Champions Trophy Final: India vs New Zealand -- When and Where to watch

New Delhi, March 8 (IANS) The ICC Champions Trophy final will be played between India and New Zealand at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. The Rohit Sharma-led undefeated side will be eyeing their third title, while New Zealand will look to add their second Champions Trophy title after winning the tournament in 2000.

India have come out as a dominant side in the eight-team spectacle as they are cruising on a winning momentum with four straight wins including a four-wicket triumph over Australia in the semifinal.

The Men in Blue topped Group A with wins over Bangladesh, arch-rivals Pakistan, and New Zealand, while the Black Caps secured wins against Pakistan and Bangladesh before losing their final group tie against India. New Zealand outclassed South Africa by 50 runs in the semifinal to set up a title match against India.

India and New Zealand have clashed four times in ICC knockout matches, with the Blackcaps holding a dominant 3-1 edge over the Men in Blue. Their encounters include the 2000 Champions Trophy final, the 2019 and 2023 World Cup semifinals, and the 2021 World Test Championship final.

India’s only success came in their most recent meeting, the 2023 World Cup semifinal.

New Zealand claimed their maiden ICC title by defeating India in the 2000 Champions Trophy final, chasing down 265, powered by Chris Cairns’s match-winning century. They repeated history in 2021, beating India in the World Test Championship (WTC) final to secure their second and most recent ICC event.

In 119 matches played between them in ODIs, India have won 61 while New Zealand have registered victories in 50 games. One ODI match between them resulted in a tie, while seven games have ended in no result.

When: Sunday, March 9

Where: Dubai International Stadium

Time: The match will start at 2:30 pm IST, while the toss will take place at 2 pm.

Broadcast details: The match will be televised on the Star Sports network in India.

Live streaming details: The match will be available live on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Rishabh Pant.

New Zealand: Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, William O'Rourke, Nathan Smith, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy.

