Champions Trophy: Connolly approved as replacement for Short in Australia squad

Dubai, March 3 (IANS) Spin-bowling all-rounder Cooper Connolly has been approved as a replacement for injured opener Mattew Short in Australia’s squad for the ongoing 2025 Champions Trophy.

Connolly, who has played three ODIs since his debut in England last year, was named as a replacement after Short was ruled out due to an injury to his left quadriceps which he sustained during Australia’s washed out Group B game against Afghanistan.

Connolly, 21, was initially named as a travelling reserve for the tournament, and him being drafted into the main squad was approved by the ICC Event Technical Committee comprising of Wasim Khan (ICC General Manager – Cricket), Sarah Edgar (ICC Senior Manager – Events), Usman Wahla (PCB Director – International Cricket Operations), Shaun Pollock (Independent Representative).

There could be a temptation in the Australian camp to bring in Connolly, who bowls left-arm spin, for the all-important semi-final clash against India on slow pitch of the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday.

Australia’s spin options include leg-spinner Adam Zampa and Glenn Maxwell’s part-time off-spin, along with Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne capable of sending down some overs of handy spin bowling.

The 2023 ODI World Cup champions also have another leg-spinner in Tanveer Sangha, who can come in for either of the quicks if Australia take a leaf out of India’s book of playing four spinners in their 44-run win over New Zealand on Sunday.

Short’s absence also means that Australia could also consider having Jake Fraser-McGurk in the playing eleven and partner with Head at the top of the batting line-up. Fraser-McGurk, though, hasn’t got going in ODIs so far – going past 16 just once.

Australia squad: Steve Smith (captain), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Spencer Johnson, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Adam Zampa, and Cooper Connolly.

