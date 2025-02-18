Champions Trophy: Babar Azam eyes Pakistan glory on home soil

New Delhi, Feb 18 (IANS) Babar Azam, Pakistan’s premier batter, is gearing up to lead his nation in a historic ICC Champions Trophy on home soil. Nearly eight years after helping Pakistan clinch the 2017 title, the star batter is determined to guide his team to another triumph, this time in front of their passionate fans.

“I am very excited,” Babar was quoted by ICC as saying “We are going to have an ICC tournament in Pakistan after a very long time. As a player, I am very excited, and all the fans are excited.”

Pakistan’s stunning 180-run victory over India in the 2017 final remains a cherished memory, but Babar insists that his focus is on the present. “A lot has changed since the Champions Trophy was held in 2017. We have new players coming in, and only three or four from that winning team remain. But the belief, confidence, and execution are the same.”

Pakistan begin its campaign against New Zealand in Karachi, where Babar will go head-to-head with another modern-day great, Kane Williamson. The tournament also features top stars like Joe Root, Steve Smith, and Virat Kohli, but Babar enters as the world’s No. 1 ranked ODI batter, shouldering the hopes of a cricket-mad nation.

“When you have responsibility as a senior player and the team relies on you, I take it in a positive way,” Babar said. “I try to give my best in every match so that Pakistan wins, and I enjoy my cricket.”

Despite Pakistan’s struggles in recent ICC tournaments, Babar remains unfazed. “There is no pressure of anything. What has happened in the past is beyond us. We have discussed our mistakes and worked on them, and we will try not to repeat them.”

With home advantage on their side, Pakistan hopes to turn its fortunes around. Lahore, Babar’s hometown, is one of three cities hosting matches, and he believes local conditions will play a crucial role. “When you play at home, you get an edge as you know the conditions. But still, you have to play good cricket because all other teams are among the best.”

Beyond the cricketing aspect, Babar is thrilled about Pakistan hosting a global event. “It means a lot to be hosting the competition. The hospitality here in Pakistan is great, and people love cricket here. Cricket puts everyone in one place. It unites everyone, and the whole of Pakistan is busy praying that Pakistan wins. Everyone is united in that.”

