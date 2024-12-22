Champions Trophy 2025: PCB confirms UAE as neutral venue

New Delhi, Dec 22 (IANS) Pakistan Cricket Board has chosen the United Arab Emirates as the neutral venue to host India's matches as per the hybrid model for the 2025 Champions Trophy.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has chosen the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as the neutral venue for the 2025 Champions Trophy,” said PCB spokesperson Amir Mir in a statement to IANS.

"The PCB has formally informed the ICC about the neutral venue decision. Now, India and Pakistan's Champions Trophy matches will be held in the UAE. The decision regarding the neutral venue for the Champions Trophy was to be made by the host, Pakistan. The final decision on the venue was made after a meeting between Mohsin Naqvi and Sheikh Al Nahyan. Sheikh Al Nahyan, currently in Pakistan, is also the Chairman of the UAE Cricket Board," he added.

Previously the executive board of the International Cricket Council confirmed that matches between India and Pakistan in upcoming ICC events till 2027, including next year's Champions Trophy 2025, will be played at neutral venues.

The neutral venue arrangements will apply to the upcoming ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 (hosted by Pakistan) as well as the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 (hosted by India) and the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 (hosted by India and Sri Lanka). Moreover, it will also be applied to the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in 2028, whose hosting rights have been awarded to Pakistan.

Due to strained political relations, India and Pakistan only compete in international events like the World Cup and Asia Cup. The last bilateral series between the two nations was held in 2012-13, when Pakistan toured India for a five-match white-ball series.

The Champions Trophy is scheduled to be played in February and March 2025. Meanwhile, ICC said the schedule for the marquee tournament will be confirmed in the coming days.

