Champions League: Xavi's magic substitutions lead Barcelona to thrilling win over PSG

Paris, April 11 (IANS) Barcelona's manager, Xavi Hernandez, showcased his tactical genius by making two substitutions that led directly to goals, propelling his team to a thrilling 3-2 victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals on Wednesday night.

The game was an emotional rollercoaster, with Barcelona initially taking the lead, only to fall behind, and then executing a stunning comeback.

Brazilian forward Raphinha scored twice, including the opener in the first half, taking advantage of a mistake by PSG's goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma to net his first Champions League goal at the 37-minute mark, reports Xinhua.

PSG quickly turned the tables after halftime, with Ousmane Dembele and Vitinha scoring to give the Parisians a 2-1 advantage.

It was at this juncture that Xavi made a tactical masterstroke. In the 61st minute, he brought on Rodri and Joao Felix for Lamine Yamal and Sergi Roberto, a change that quickly paid off.

Pedri, just two minutes after coming on, lofted a perfect pass to Raphinha, who calmly finished past Donnarumma, drawing the teams level.

In the 76th minute, Xavi's strategic acumen was on display again when he substituted Andreas Christensen and Ferran Torres for Frenkie de Jong and the key player Raphinha. Christensen scored with a header from a corner just a minute later, sealing a dramatic comeback for Barcelona.

"Pedri came on and helped us a lot. I'm very proud of the team. Christensen also came on and helped," Xavi said. "Tactically we did really well."

Since Xavi announced his departure from the team at the end of the season following a January defeat to Villarreal, Barcelona has been unbeaten in 12 matches across all competitions, a stark contrast to PSG's previous unbeaten streak of 27 matches, which ended with this loss.

"We made things a bit difficult for ourselves. We managed to turn things around in the second half and could have had a third (goal)," PSG coach Luis Enrique said. "Everything's still open for us and we will go there with ambition."

The return leg is set for April 16 at Barcelona's home ground.

