Champions League: Villa beat Bayern, Lille stun Madrid; Liverpool, Juventus also win

New Delhi, Oct 3 (IANS) Aston Villa recorded a famous victory against Bayern Munich at Villa Park as substitute Jhon Duran's 79th-minute lob gave Villa victory in their first UEFA Champions League home match since 1982.

Real Madrid had a string of late attempts in pursuit of the equaliser, but could not find a way past Lucas Chevalier as their 14-match unbeaten run in the Champions League came to an end.

Elsewhere, Alexis Mac Allister's close-range strike and a sublime Mohamed Salah finish ensured Liverpool continued their winning start in Arne Slot's first experience of a European night at Anfield with 2-0 win over Bologna.

Liverpool pounced with their first effort 11 minutes in when Mac Allister connected with a Salah cross to prod the Reds in front. Bologna grew in stature with Dan Ndoye hitting the woodwork and Alisson Becker denying Kacper Urbanski and Riccardo Orsolini either side of half-time, Champions League reports.

However, Salah made sure of maximum points in style 15 minutes from time, cutting in from the right before curling a left-footed shot into the far corner.

In another match, a late Francisco Conceicao goal earned ten-man Juventus win 3-2 over RB Leipzig in Germany. Benjamin Sesko had given the hosts a one-goal half-time advantage, only for Dusan Vlahovic to equalise with a thunderous strike before the Bianconeri had goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio sent off.

Sesko then restored Leipzig's lead, this time from the penalty spot, yet Vlahovic again responded for the visitors. Finally, Conceicao popped up in the 82nd minute with a mazy run and calm finish to ensure the away side claimed all three points.

