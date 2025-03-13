Champions League drama likely to affect La Liga with big games this weekend

Madrid (Spain), March 13 (IANS) The impact of this week's Champions League matches on the outcome of La Liga's title race will unfold in the coming days as FC Barcelona travel to a heartbroken and fatigued Atletico Madrid, while Real Madrid face a challenging away game against Villarreal, who is vying for a spot in next season's Champions League.

Real Madrid advanced to the Champions League quarterfinals after a controversial penalty shoot-out, yet they have less than 72 hours to prepare for their visit to fifth-placed Villarreal.

Carlo Ancelotti's side has displayed signs of fatigue in recent matches, and facing a team brimming with attacking talent like Ayoze Perez, Alex Baena, and Yeremy Pino will not be easy after the emotionally and physically draining 120 minutes of football, reports Xinhua.

Ancelotti may again have to rely on players like Brahim Diaz, Lucas Vazquez, and Fran Garcia while hoping his squad can avoid any muscle injuries ahead of the international break.

Atletico Madrid will host Barcelona, who currently lead by one point in La Liga and have a game in hand. Diego Simeone's side missed the opportunity to overtake Barcelona last weekend after a 2-1 defeat to Getafe, followed by the heartbreak on Wednesday when Julian Alvarez's penalty was disallowed during the shoot-out for allegedly touching the ball twice after slipping.

It's difficult to imagine a more painful way to lose. Given the additional 120 minutes of exertion, Atletico will enter this match with 24 hours less recovery time than Barcelona, who comfortably secured their place in the Champions League quarterfinals against Benfica on Tuesday, even resting some players for the last half hour.

Atletico will need something extraordinary to bounce back, particularly with Angel Correa suspended and Rodrigo de Paul injured.

This round of matches start on Friday night with second-bottom Las Palmas hosting third-bottom Alaves, which could be Diego Martinez's final opportunity as Las Palmas coach.

Rock-bottom Valladolid will play at home against an in-form Celta Vigo, who is seeking European competition next season, while Mallorca will also aim for three points against an Espanyol side that needs to distance itself from the relegation zone.

Having lost only once in their last six matches, Valencia have climbed out of the bottom three and will face Carlos Corberan's improving team in an evenly matched contest against Girona.

Leganes continue their fight for survival on Sunday with a home game against Betis, who is pursuing a fifth consecutive win in La Liga.

Fourth-placed Athletic Club Bilbao face a tough challenge as they visit Sevilla shortly after their Europa League tie against Roma at home, while Real Sociedad must travel to Rayo Vallecano's Vallecas Stadium just 72 hours after playing Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Finally, Osasuna will host Getafe in what is likely to be a closely contested match with limited scoring opportunities.

