Champions League: Bayern far from amused to meet Guardiola's Man City, goal-monster Haaland

Berlin, March 18 (IANS) Bavarian icon Thomas Muller might be one of the world's best joke-tellers. After most of the 33-year-old's jokes, a loud laugh can be heard.

Ahead of the last-eight round of the UEFA Champions League, things might be slightly different after the German striker flippantly guessed: "No team will shout hurray when having to face Bayern Munich."

It seems more than a bold guess that neither Muller nor his teammates at Bayern Munich are overwhelmingly amused by having to meet their former coach Pep Guardiola and the Spaniard's current team Manchester City, reports Xinhua.

After the Bavarians eliminated Paris St. Germain in the previous round, the next hard nut to crack is waiting.

Guardiola failed to win the Champions League with the Bavarians, but three times ended up in the semifinals.

While Bayern earned respectful comments for beating Paris and their superstars Kylian Mbappe and 2022 World Cup champion Lionel Messi, the job of City wasn't much worse when crushing RB Leipzig 7-0 with Erling Haaland serving as an insatiable goal-monster.

The breathtaking five goals of the Norwegian might now turn into a warning shot for Bayern and their coach Julian Nagelsmann.

A nail-biting duel seems guaranteed when both sides cross swords first in Manchester followed by the second leg on Munich's home soil.

"Long time went by since Pep left Bayern. Now we face him and his team for the first time. I am happy we have the second game at home," Muller stated far from joking.

Hasan Salihamidzic called City "the most challenging opponent you could get."

The Bayern sporting director added he is all right with the draw. "I like to play the best as our players are always entirely concentrated when meeting the best," Salihamidzic said.

The official said Bayern's defenders did a good job against Paris' stars and he is optimistic they will repeat the performance against the former Dortmund attacker.

Nagelsmann spoke about a challenging draw. "But I like to win titles without the accusation of having pure drawing luck. To win the title this way has a much greater value."

