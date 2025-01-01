Chadian president sets complete withdrawal of French troops from Chad for January 31

Yaounde, Jan 1 (IANS) Chadian President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno has announced the definitive withdrawal of French troops from the Central African country on January 31.

"I welcome the withdrawal of the first wave of French forces stationed in Chad. Other waves ... will follow until the complete withdrawal on January 31, 2025," Deby said in a televised address to the nation.

He said he was convinced that the decision was a response to a "common and legitimate aspiration" of the Chadian people.

"Any fight for independence or sovereignty has its sacrifices and we owe them for future generations, just as our elders made sacrifices, to bequeath us a standing country," the Chadian president said.

France had last month started the withdrawal of its troops from Chad, with some fighter jets taking off from a French base in the Chadian capital of N'Djamena, according to the Chadian army.

Chadian army had said that the public would be informed of each stage of the withdrawal until the final departure of all French forces.

In November, Chad announced the end of the security and defense cooperation agreement with France before part of the French troops began to leave the Central African country on December 10, Xinhua news agency reported.

Despite this change, Chad intends to maintain constructive relations with France in other areas of mutual interest.

France had deployed some 1,000 soldiers in Chad before the withdrawal, according to the French authorities.

In addition, Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso and Senegal have also requested the departure of French soldiers.

On November 29, Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye said that the presence of French military bases on Senegalese territory is "not compatible" with the sovereignty his administration upholds, calling on France to shut down these bases.

