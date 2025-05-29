Century Plyboards’ Q4 net profit falls 34 pc, expenses climb

Mumbai, May 29 (IANS) Century Plyboards (India) Limited on Thursday reported a 34 per cent year-on-year (YoY) drop in its net profit to Rs 52.50 crore for the fourth quarter (Q4), down from Rs 79.50 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal (Q4 FY24).

Revenue from operations rose 13 per cent to Rs 1,198 crore in the quarter, compared to Rs 1,060.7 crore in Q4 FY24, according to its stock exchange filing.

However, rising costs impacted the company’s bottom line. Total expenses climbed to Rs 1,118.68 crore, up 16.65 per cent from Rs 959.02 crore a year ago.

The cost of materials consumed during the quarter increased by 19.04 per cent to Rs 582.75 crore.

Finance costs nearly doubled, rising 85.63 per cent to Rs 18.95 crore from Rs 10.21 crore in the same period previous financial year.

Other expenses also rose by 18.55 per cent to Rs 244.35 crore, as per the company’s regulatory filing.

Century Plyboards’ EBITDA dropped slightly by 1.8 per cent to Rs 134.6 crore from Rs 137 crore in Q4 previous year.

The EBITDA margin shrank to 11.23 per cent from 12.93 per cent, a contraction of 170 basis points.

Despite the dip in profits, the board of directors has recommended a dividend of Re 1 per equity share for the financial year ended March 31 (FY25).

Century Plyboards is the homegrown manufacturer of plywood, laminates, veneers, and other wood-based products.

The company, established in 1986, serves both residential and commercial markets and is known for its innovation and product range.

With manufacturing units spread across key locations in India -- including Kolkata, Karnal, Guwahati, Hoshiarpur, Kandla, and Chennai -- Century Plyboards is the organised seller of plywood and decorative veneers in the country.

The company also has a global presence as it exports its products to more than 20 countries.

