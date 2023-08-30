Centre's move to slash LPG cylinder prices sparks political buzz in MP

Bhopal, Aug 30 (IANS) The Centre's decision to reduce the price of domestic LPG cylinders by Rs 200 has sparked a political buzz in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, where the Congress has promised to provide the cooking gas cylinder at Rs 500.

The new prices of the LPG cylinders, which would come into effect from Wednesday, will be around Rs 903 in the state.

As the announcement came on the eve of the Rakshabandhan, the ruling BJP hailed the decision terming it as a “gift for sisters”, while the Opposition Congress is calling it a decision to influence voters in view of the Assembly elections in five states – Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram.

In Madhya Pradesh, the Congress in its five-point 'Vachan Patra' or poll promises document has committed to provide the cooking gas cylinders at Rs 500.

The announcement was made by Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra while launching the party's poll campaign from Jabalpur on July 12.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge while addressing a poll rally in Sagar on August 22 has also asserted that the 'five promises' made by the party were implemented in Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka immediately after coming to power.

The state BJP led by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, which has been terming the Congress' 'vachan patra' a 'poll gimmick', has now made a similar promise and announced to provide LPG cylinders at Rs 450.

Addressing the 'Laadli Behna Sammelan', an event organised to celebrate Rakshabandhan with women in Bhopal on Sunday, Chief Minister Chouhan announced that the LPG gas cylinder would be provided at Rs 450.

On Tuesday while responding to the Centre's move to reduce LPG cylinder price by Rs 200, Chouhan reiterated the lines of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and said: "Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi has given a big gift to all the sisters of the country on the auspicious occasion of Rakshabandhan. The decision to cut domestic LPG cylinder price by Rs 200 for all consumers shows the sensitivity and compassion of the leadership."

Madhya Pradesh Congress President Kamal Nath hit out at Chouhan saying that the Chief Minister two days back has announced to provide an LPG cylinder at Rs 450 in Madhya Pradesh and now, he is thanking the Prime Minister for a subsidy of Rs 200.

"If this subsidy turns out to be true, then an LPG cylinder will still cost more than Rs 900. In this way, two days ago, you (Chouhan) had shown the dream of Rs 450 per cylinder to sisters and within 48 hours, you are welcoming a gas cylinder worth Rs 903, which is twice the price you promised... You are riding on the bullet train of lies," Kamal Nath slammed Chouhan in a social media post on Tuesday.

