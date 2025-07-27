Centre to states: Do immediate safety audits across schools; mental health support now compulsory

New Delhi, July 26 (IANS) The Ministry of Education on Saturday issued a nationwide directive to all States and Union Territories, urging them to take immediate and comprehensive measures to ensure the safety and overall well-being of schoolchildren and youth.

Among the key mandates are compulsory safety audits for all educational institutions and facilities frequented by children and adolescents.

These audits must adhere to national safety standards and disaster management protocols, assessing factors such as structural integrity, electrical systems, fire safety provisions, and emergency evacuation infrastructure. The objective is to proactively identify vulnerabilities and mitigate risks before they lead to harm.

The ministry further emphasised the need for a streamlined and accountable reporting mechanism.

Any dangerous occurrence, near-miss, or incident posing potential threat to children must be reported within 24 hours to the designated State or UT authority. Institutions failing to comply will face strict accountability measures, including administrative action in cases of delay or negligence.

In addition to physical safety, the directive places equal importance on the psychological and emotional health of students. Schools are required to establish access to counselling services, peer support networks, and outreach programmes that promote mental well-being and resilience among children and adolescents.

Training and preparedness are also a core component of the order. Staff and students must be equipped to handle emergencies through regular safety drills, first aid instruction, and awareness workshops.

Collaborations with local authorities—including the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), fire services, law enforcement, and medical personnel—must be strengthened to ensure coordinated response and preventive education.

The ministry has called upon parents, guardians, local bodies, and community leaders to remain vigilant and participate actively in safeguarding children in school premises, public areas, and transportation services. Their role in identifying and reporting unsafe conditions is considered vital to the overall safety framework.

Education departments, school boards, and affiliated agencies have been instructed to implement these measures without delay. The Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to partnering with State and Union Territory governments to ensure that no child is exposed to preventable risks due to institutional oversight or lack of preparedness.

