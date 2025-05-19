Centre to invest Rs 1,000 crore for waterways in northeast: Sarbananda Sonowal

Guwahati, May 19 (IANS) Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday asserted that the Centre has been working to develop a robust waterway infrastructure in the entire northeast.

Sonowal said, “As per the vision of Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are developing robust waterway infrastructure in Assam and the Northeast with projects worth Rs 1,000 crore on the anvil, targeted for completion by 2026.”

He said that in the last two years, more than Rs 1,000 crore has been invested, with Rs 300 crore worth of projects already completed.

“Following my review of ongoing works in the region, we are on track to complete the remaining Rs 700 crore projects by the end of 2025. These efforts aim to boost cargo and passenger movement, improve last-mile connectivity, promote economic growth in the Northeast, and align with the broader vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat through sustainable and inclusive transport solutions.”

Sonowal said that India is steadily moving towards the goal of ‘Viksit Bharat’, adding that Assam and the Northeast are central to this progress, with inland waterways playing a vital role.

“Since 2014, the Modi government has revived this once-neglected mode of transport, especially through the Brahmaputra (NW2) and Barak (NW16) rivers. Schemes like Jalvahak are encouraging businesses to adopt this economical, efficient, and eco-friendly mode, reducing pressure on road and rail, and positioning Assam as a key driver in India’s journey towards a self-reliant economy by 2047.”

Reviewing multiple projects ranging from new infrastructure development for capacity enhancement on national waterways to scaling up with skill development initiatives for youth of Assam and the Northeast in the maritime sector, the Union Minister emphasised the urgency and the need for optimum utilisation of funds.

Adding further, Sonowal said, “Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government is building new avenues for the youth of Assam and the Northeast to participate in India's maritime growth.”

He further said that through institutions like the Maritime Skill Development Centre in Guwahati and the Centre of Excellence for Inland Water Transport in Dibrugarh, we are training a future-ready workforce equipped for inland and global maritime opportunities.

“These efforts are part of a larger push to skill, empower and employ our youth in logistics, cargo handling, vessel operations and more—especially as we expand infrastructure on NW2 and NW16. The Northeast is not just a gateway to Southeast Asia, but a key contributor to India’s journey towards becoming a global maritime leader and achieving Viksit Bharat by 2047.”

To further enhance cruise tourism and cargo handling capacity across National Waterways 2 (Brahmaputra) and 16 (Barak), over Rs 1,500 crores have been earmarked for key projects scheduled to be completed by 2027-28.

These include the construction of modern jetties equipped with onshore facilities at Silghat, Bishwanath Ghat, Neamati Ghat, and Guijan.

Additionally, a new building for the Regional Office of the Mercantile Marine Department (MSDC), along with a guest house and office space for ITAT, will be constructed at Fancy Bazar in Guwahati.

