Centre extends cut-off date for enrolment under PMFBY to July 31 in Maharashtra

Mumbai, July 15 (IANS) Farmers in Maharashtra have received a major relief during the ongoing Kharif season as the Centre has accepted the state government’s request to extend up to July 31 the cut-off for enrolment under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY).

The cut-off date was to expire on July 15.

This was confirmed by state Agriculture Minister Dhananjay Munde, who thanked Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan for accepting the Maharashtra government’s request.

Munde said the extension was sought as the server speed has slowed down due to filings by the beneficiaries of various schemes on the Centre’s Common Service Centre (CSC), creating problems for the eligible farmers to file their applications and upload the required documents under the PMFBY.

"Many farmers would be deprived of the benefits due to the time taken for the enrolment. Therefore, the Centre was requested to give an extension up to July 31 which has been approved," Munde said.

In his letter to the Principal Secretary, state Agriculture Department, Chandrajit Chatterjee, Director (Nafed and crop insurance), Department of Agriculture, said, "The implementing insurance companies and the state government are in agreement for an extension of the cut-off date.

"In the interest of the farming community of the state, the undersigned is directed to intimate approval of competent authority to the proposal of the state government for extension of cut-off date up to July 31 during the Kharif 2024 session for enrolment of farmers under PMFBY."

