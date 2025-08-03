Centre cuts prices of 35 essential medicines

New Delhi, Aug 3 (IANS) In a move to make medicines more affordable for patients, the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has reduced the retail prices of 35 essential drugs sold by leading pharmaceutical companies.

The formulations, which will now cost less, span a wide range of medicines including anti-inflammatory, cardiovascular, antibiotic, anti-diabetic and psychiatric medicines.

The Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers notified the order based on price regulation by the NPPA. The price reductions, which apply across drugs, are expected to bring relief to consumers, particularly those managing chronic conditions.

The key formulations covered by the price control order include fixed-dose combinations of Aceclofenac, Paracetamol and Trypsin Chymotrypsin, Amoxycillin and Potassium Clavulanate, Atorvastatin combinations and newer oral anti-diabetic combinations like Empagliflozin, Sitagliptin, and Metformin.

The price of one Aceclofenac-Paracetamol-Trypsin Chymotrypsin tablet manufactured by Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals and marketed by Dr Reddy’s Laboratories has now been fixed at Rs 13, while the same formulation marketed by Cadila Pharmaceuticals is now priced at Rs 15.01.

Similarly, a tablet containing Atorvastatin 40 mg and Clopidogrel 75 mg, widely used for cardiovascular conditions, is priced at Rs 25.61.

Oral suspensions for paediatric use - Cefixime and Paracetamol combinations - have also been included, along with critical medications like Cholecalciferol drops for Vitamin D supplementation and Diclofenac Injection, which has been priced at Rs 31.77 per ml.

The official order states that retailers and dealers must display these updated price lists prominently in their premises. Failure to comply with the notified prices may attract penal provisions under the DPCO, 2013, and the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, including recovery of overcharged amounts with interest.

The NPPA clarified that the prices fixed were exclusive of Goods and Services Tax (GST), which may be added, if applicable. Manufacturers are required to comply with all statutory requirements, issue updated price lists in Form V through the Integrated Pharmaceutical Database Management System and submit the information to the NPPA and state drug controllers.

Any prior price orders issued for the specified formulations and manufacturers stand superseded by this latest notification.

The NPPA, which functions under the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers, is the drug price regulator in India, responsible for fixing and revising prices of pharmaceutical products and monitoring the prices of both controlled and decontrolled drugs.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.